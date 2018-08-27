Video: Michael Chandler Reveals ‘Reasons’ He Re-Signed With Bellator

It’s official, Bellator MMA has re-signed one of their biggest superstars. Now, Michael Chandler reveals the ‘reasons’ why he decided to re-up with the Scott Coker-run promotion.

Chandler openly entertained the idea of signing with the UFC. In the end, he opted to stay right where he has been in Bellator. “Iron” Mike explained his reasoning on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show”:

“Millions of reasons, you’ve got millions of reasons I signed with Bellator. Not the least of which is the fact that it’s a great organization and they have taken great care of me for the last almost decade.”

The 32-year-old Chandler would not reveal the financial terms or number of fights on his newly-signed deal. He did suggest that the deal is for far less than one would think.

Chandler then stated that these next ‘two’ fights are very important. That lead some to speculate the deal may be for two fights.