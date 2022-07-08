Michael Chandler brought out his entertainment chops to perform “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is coming off a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. “Iron” Mike became the first man to ever knockout “El Cucuy”, a feat he accomplished with a deadly front kick to the face. As if his historic victory wasn’t enough, Chandler doubled down on his performance with an electrifying promo.

It appears that Chandler had another trick up his sleeve he did not showcase in MMA.

Michael Chandler channels his inner Britney Spears to perform “Baby One More Time”

Taking to his Instagram, Michael Chandler shared a video of his appearance at The Masked Singer Live TV show. The show is a top-secret singing competition featuring celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Nick Cannon, and more. These superstars face off against each other anonymously, well for a brief period.

Following suit with the protocol of the show, the 36-year-old Missouri native dressed up in an elaborate costume with a full face mask to hide his identity.

Michael Chandler was singing Britney Spears on The Masked Singer Live in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/SYmEAB16yY — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) July 7, 2022

Chandler appears to be dressed in a techy outfit that resembles a fancy cassette tape, a media format replaced by CDs decades ago. He’s also wearing an oversized mask but what sealed the deal was his personal rendition of “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

The man’s not just fighting, he’s also singing, and he’s not only singing, but he’s also dancing and performing like a true entertainer. Towards the end of his show, singer Natasha Bedingfield unveiled his identity to a raging crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. While he did receive a favorable reception, it would’ve been wilder had it been at a UFC event.

This past weekend, another clip of “Iron” Mike did rounds online. During the mentioned electrifying promo, Chandler called out multiple people except for Dustin Poirier, one notable name who took issue with it and confronted Chandler at UFC 276 in the saga of their growing beef.