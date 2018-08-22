Video: Meth Head Breaks Into UFC Veteran’s House

An infamous, late musician once said, “cocaine’s a hell of a drug.” The same, of course, could be said for methamphetamine. And that’s just the drug that affected a UFC veteran during a recent break-in.

Former UFC and Pride FC competitor Dean Lister recently shared a harrowing experience at his home in California. Lister came home to find a grotesquely gaunt meth addict breaking into his belongings.

The man was obviously out of it. Lister understandably asked him why he was in his home. The drug addict replied because he thought “it was a church.” But when the frightening fellow found out Lister was filming him, he became violent. The man brandished a metal pipe and Lister then drew his firearm before letting him escape.

Lister detailed the insane scene (via MMA Mania):

“At 8PM pacific time, here in San Diego I walked in on a meth head ripping me off. At the end of the video, he raises a pipe at me, off camera I drew a sidearm and he stopped advancing toward me. I LET him escape with his life through a window. Cops said I was legally good if I killed him. But is that what I want? In the end, he stole plenty of $$$$$ from me. This video is for “hopefully” anyone who knows who this meth head is. White dude, skinny, methe’d out with his tattoos. Police are on it but if anyone knows who he is please help me,,, thank you very much”

The man was allowed to escape with his life despite Lister being fully justified to shoot him dead. He still apparently stole from Lister. Police are looking for him in San Diego.

Based on the footage, he should turn up soon.

Watch the harrowing scene here: