Lamar Odom unsurprisingly emerged victorious from his celebrity boxing match against Aaron Carter last night.

Chuck Liddell was the man in the middle as the 6’10 former NBA player squared off against the incredibly undersized popstar who weighed in at 175lbs ahead of the bout. Odom tipped the scale at Lamar Odom at 239.5lbs for the fight.

Check out the highlights below.

How was this even remotely a fair fight? Lamar is 10 inches taller and 65 pounds heavier than Carter. 😂pic.twitter.com/30exy2TXIL — WG (@NvictusManeo) June 12, 2021

Did Lamar Odom or Aaron Carter impress you last night?