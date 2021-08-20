Kayla Harrison advanced to the lightweight tournament final with ease at PFL 8.

The two-time Olympic Judo gold medallist spent the opening minute against Genah Fabian feeling out the distance before shooting in and clinching up against the fence. Harrison landed a few short shots before pulling her opponent to the floor.

Harrison soon transitioned to mount and reigned down ground strikes. Eventually, the referee waved off the bout and the 31-year-old walked away with the eleventh win of her career.

