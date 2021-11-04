Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington squared off for the first time ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch at UFC 268.

The welterweight duo first fought back in 2019 in what is widely regarded as one of the best 170lb fights of all time. Usman and Covington went back and forth for almost five full rounds, but it was the current champ who walked away with a late TKO win.

On Thursday, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Chaos’ traded barbs throughout the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference before they faced off at the end.

The two men exchanged words before Usman pushed his rival. Dana White jumped in to stop the situation from escalating – check exactly what happened below.

Who do you think will take the UFC 268 main event? Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington?

