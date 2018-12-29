Video: Jon Jones Quickly Ends Interview After Reporter “Killed His Vibe”

Jon Jones quickly ended an interview while promoting his next fight once the reporter was annoying him.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has had a great MMA career if you look past his failed drug tests and outside of the cage problems. Some could even say that he could be the GOAT.

He fights Alexander Gustafsson for a second time with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line. This will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

The UFC wanted to end the year on a bang and gave the fans a fight that will no doubt do that. Many fight fans think that their first was one of it not the greatest fights of all-time in the history of the promotion.

Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision. It was a close war that saw both men have their moments.

While speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports to promote UFC 232, Jones got annoyed with him. It all started Bronsteter starting to ask him about preferential treatment. This led to Jones just walking away. It should be noted that Jones apologized to Bronsteter.

Jon Jones on whether he considers himself the greatest of all-time and the two individuals who have made him look human in the UFC.



Unfortunately he cut our interview short because I was "killing his vibe" pic.twitter.com/MDxOyEDoIu — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 29, 2018

Bronsteter later explained that he hadn’t thought he was asking anything inappropriate. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“After Jon Jones was done doing interviews, he pulled me aside and apologized if I felt he had been disrespectful. I thanked him & explained to him that I felt I did not ask him any unfair questions. I’ve had only good experiences with Jon prior to this and appreciated the gesture.”