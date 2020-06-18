VIDEO | Jon Jones & Holly Holm Maul Jackass Star Steve-O

Spread the word!













‘Jackass’ star Steve-O got more than be bargained for during a recent trip to Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 46-year-old has put his body through a lot over the years while jackassing around with Johnny Knoxville and co. UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm decided to put him through a little bit more during his trip to Jackson Wink. The two wrestled with Steve-O, a big MMA fan who recently interviewed UFC president Dana White and former champion Ronda Rousey.

Check out Steve-O wrestling with Jones and Holm below…