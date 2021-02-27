In 2020, UFC Light Heavyweight GOAT, Jon Jones, announced that he would be vacating his 215lb title and moving up a division. However, we are now in 2021 and are yet to see ‘Bones’ in action. This would appear to be because Jones is packing on the pounds to become a true heavyweight. Jones recently posted a video on his Instagram of him lifting over 600lbs.

Since then, Jones has released the first footage of him sparring with his new heavier physique. The video is paired with the caption:

“I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy. I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape.”

The change is Jones physique is certainly noticeable. Whether it will be enough to cope with the power of a true heavyweight such as Francis Ngannou remains to be seen. Jones will likely face the winner out of the upcoming Miocic vs Ngannou bout. However, he is not without eager opponents at heavyweight. Top 5 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik has already offered to welcome Jones to the division.

How much success do you envisage Jon Jones having in heavyweight division? Let us know in the comments?