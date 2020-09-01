Veteran commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan is the latest MMA personality to react to the tragic passing of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman sadly died last week after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-olds death sent a shockwave through the entertainment world and tributes began to pour in from countless MMA fighters and prominent figures.

Speaking to Jimmy Smith on the first episode of Unlocking the Cage on SiriusXM Rogan became tearful when talking about Boseman’s death.

“When you see a person who was inspirational for so many … that movie meant so much to people,” Rogan said. “It meant more to people than just a superhero movie because it was really the first all-black cast superhero movie. There’s such a disparity in terms of black superhero movies versus … there’s so many white superhero movies. That movie was a spectacular box-office success.

“As a human being outside of the movie, to be this guy who embodies what you would want from a movie star and a guy in a position of prominence and a guy who has a voice, to see him die at 43 of cancer, none of us had any idea,” Joe Rogan continued. “It speaks to his character that he would suffer in silence like that. He didn’t make a big deal out of trying to get through cancer.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

