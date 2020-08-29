The news of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman has brought grief to his army of fans. The 43-year-old star of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” passed away yesterday after a long battle with colon cancer – it was announced on his Instagram account late last night.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

After hearing the news, a bunch of MMA fighters took to their own social media accounts to pay tribute to the late, great actor.

Thank you for your excellence 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/DHUvswYdWA — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 29, 2020

Some shitty news. Hope this man knew how treasured he was. https://t.co/jsdiVmGSXv — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 29, 2020

I’m a grown man now, but I never had superheroes that I remember looking up to. Chadwick Boseman was my Superhero when I watched Black Panther 🙌🏾 He seemed like a great man and gave a lot of hope and inspiration to young black children. RIP @chadwickboseman! pic.twitter.com/R212oxi32e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2020

such a nice soul rest in peace legend #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/Ma8A3H6Zem — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 29, 2020

Damn. Sending love to his family 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QnOM3GyTdK — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 29, 2020

Rest in eternal peace & love Chadwick Boseman. 😔 Life is so precious. https://t.co/kQMMZTTOsy — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 29, 2020