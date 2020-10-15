Improving to 10-6 as a professional, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Jamelle ‘The Beast’ Jones scored a devastating knockout victory over veteran grappling standout, Tyler ‘The Marauder’ King – following up with some vicious ground-and-pound in the process.

Featuring as the fourth fight of the night of a seven-fight card at CES MMA 61 – Jones and King featured on a card which was headlined by an eye-catching welterweight matchup between John Gotti III and Nick Alley – with the former dropping his first professional loss in a unanimous decision defeat.

In a heavyweight pairing in Rhode Island – Jones attempted to rebound from an opening-round knockout loss of his own at CES MMA 59 in October of last year, faltering opposite the then 5-0, UFC feature William Knight.

A submission specialist with an eye-catching seven submission wins on his résumé to go along with three knockout triumphs – Massachusetts based veteran, King slumped to his fifth consecutive defeat.

Attempting to block a spinning back-fist from Jones in the lead up to the finishing sequence, King raised his lead knee, before Jones followed up with a counter left hand – dropping the 40-year-old grappler.

In somewhat of an egregious stoppage, Jones managed to find the target three more times on a downed King – before an eventual stoppage from the referee.

Adding King to his winning record – Jones also holds notable wins over veteran, Matt Kovacs, and a unanimous decision win at Final Fighting Championships 39 in July last year over Jordan Powell.

A feature of The Ultimate Fighter 14 – King has managed to secure career wins over the likes of Josh Diekman (x2), Bobby Favors, Mike Mucitelli, Lorenzo Hood. An accomplished grappler – King has taken victories over Foster Bailey, and Troy Everett in grappling clashes.