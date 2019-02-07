Video: Israel Adesanya Performs Wrestling Moves During Open Workout

Israel Adesanya performs some wrestling moves during his open workout to promote his next fight at the upcoming UFC 234 pay-per-view event.

The rising contender is slated to take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the co-headliner of this show. The winner of this fight is expected to be next in line for the strap.

Adesanya has a similar style which is why fight fans keep comparing the two fighters to each other. The title contender performed the moves made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and former WWE Champion The Rock.

You can see the footage of this performance, courtesy of MMAFighting:

https://youtu.be/-xDtK_t-IA8The UFC 234 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

