A brawl broke at a second successive Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event as Blueface was attacked by a fan after his win over Kane Trujilo.

The rapper defeated Trujilo in a celebrity exhibition bout. This was one of three novelty bouts that took place with boxing gloves at the event.

As Blueface took his gloves off and started celebrating his unanimous decision win a fan entered the ring and got a little too close for comfort. The 24-year-old cracked the man with a right hand and a few follow-up shots before security intervened.

At BKFC 18 Hector Lombard’s win over Joe Riggs quickly descended into a post-fight brawl. Lorenzo Hunt got a little too close to the former UFC fighter and found himself on the receiving end of a couple of punches before Riggs of all people split up the scrap.

BKFC 19 Results

Rachael Ostovich def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Arnold Adams def. Mick Terrill via knockout – Round 2, 0:38

Britain Hart def. Jenny Savage via TKO – Round 3, 1:55

Taylor Starling def. Cassie Robb via TKO – Round 1, 0:28

Geane Herrera def. Abdiel Velazquez via TKO – Round 2, 0:14

Blue Face def. Kane Trujilo via unanimous decision

Nick Ireland def. DK Money via majority decision

Evil Hero def. Dakota Olave via unanimous decision

Terry Janoski def. Richard Carsten via TKO – Round 1, 1:55

Antonio Soto def. Joshua Sikes via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Jared Warren def. Zion Tomlinson via knockout – Round 1, 1:14

Jay Jackson def. Damon Bell via knockout – Round 3, 1:58

Chris Jensen def. Kyle McElroy via TKO – Round 1, 1:27

Jordan Nash def. Brandon Allen via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

