Video: Daniel Cormier & Derrick Lewis’ UFC 230 Staredown

The stage is almost set for this weekend’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

In the main event, double champ Daniel Cormier will take on surging contender Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight championship in the main event. The bout is a short-notice main event after it replaced the previously scheduled Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks.

Cormier and Lewis met in a staredown at the UFC 230 media day today. Check out video of their faceoff via Chamatkar Sandhu on Twittere here: