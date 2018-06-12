Video: Dana White Reacts To Greg Hardy’s Frightening KO

By
Tom Niston
-
0
This evening (Tues., June 12, 2018), controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy made his debut on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series,’ and what a debut it was.

Facing fellow former NFL player Austen Lane, Hardy continued to carve his own way in the sport of mixed martial arts by landing an awe-inspiring knockout in less than a minute.

Not surprisingly, UFC President White, who had drawn some criticism for signing Hardy due to his questionable past involving domestic violence, literally jumped out of his seat from excitement.

Watch White’s explosive reaction right here:

