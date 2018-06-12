Video: Greg Hardy Scores Jaw-Dropping KO On Contender Series

Controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy was looking to take his MMA career to the next level when he made his debut on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series’ this evening.

Facing fellow former NFL player Austen Lane from The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, the polarizing bad boy did just that in epic style.

Slipping a wild punch less than a minute into the first round, Hardy absolutely floored Lane with a massive right hook that put him out cold in just 57 seconds. Hardy’s knockout power cannot be denied.

Watch his jaw-dropping KO here:

Greg Hardy just knocked the living hell out of this dude in his first fight pic.twitter.com/tpfnlzTV3u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2018