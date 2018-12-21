Video: Cyborg Suffers Major Fall Off Shopping Cart

Women’s featherweight champion Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino has arguaby the biggest fight of her career when she meets Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of December 29’s UFC 232. Chalk this up on the list of things Cyborg maybe shouldn’t be doing before that fight.

A video surfaced online of Cyborg supposedly participating in the ‘In My Feelings Challenge’ based on the Drake song. She took quite the major fall out of a shopping cart as a result.

Watch it here:

Ouch. That appears to be quite the painful fall for Cyborg, and it’s concerning because her title fight is just eight days away.

However, the dominant women’s champion posted a video on Instagram about her walkout music for UFC 232 today, suggesting the fight is still on:

Let’s hope it is.