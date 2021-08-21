Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Cheick Kongo picked up another wild come from behind win at Bellator 265.

In the main event of the evening, Kongo scored a submission win with just one second left on the clock in round two.

Prior to that, things weren’t going according to plan for Kongo who ate a ton of jabs and was even dropped by one in the first frame. However, midway through round two Kongo unleashed a series of punches that hurt Kharitonov. The Frenchman shot for a takedown and the two heavyweights hit the mat with an audible thud.

Kongo quickly transitioned to mount and Kharitonov tried to roll, exposing his neck. Kongo locked in the rear-naked choke and ultimately got the tap with just one remaining in round two.

What’s next for Cheick Kongo after his big win at Bellator 265?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.