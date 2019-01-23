Video: Anderson Silva Full UFC 234 Open Workout

Legendary former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will return to action at February 9’s UFC 234 from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

“The Spider” will take on rising star Israel Adesanya in a potential changing of the guard. Silva is, of course, one of the true legends of the fight. Many still consider him to be the greatest of all-time. Some recent losses and a pair of suspensions due to performance-enhancing drugs have marred that status in the eyes of some. Silva was exonerated due to a tainted supplement for his most recent suspension.

So the 43-year-old legend is back in action, and he may be facing one of the toughest challenges of his historic career. Adesanya stormed into the UFC with four victories in the Octagon last year. A majority of those in the know have him tabbed as their future middleweight champion, and it’s hard to argue with them. But Silva has never been one to back down from a big challenge, and he’s preparing as such.

Even though he’s getting up there in age, ‘The Spider’ is still looking fast, accurate, and strong for an ‘old man.’ He put his skills on display during his UFC 234 open workout from his Spider Kick gym in West Hollywood, Calif., this week. Check it out courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: