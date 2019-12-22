VIDEO: AJ McKee Pull Off Slick Submission At Bellator 236

Spread the word!













AJ McKee improved his undefeated record to 16-0 and advanced to the Featherweight Gran Prix semi-finals in impressive fashion last night. The 24-year-old pulled off a slick armbar submission against Derek Campos in the co-main event slot at Bellator 236, in Honolulu, Hawaii. McKee overcame the trademark toughness of Campos to earn a third-round finish. Check out video of the fight ending sequence below.

The undefeated prospect dominated the fight on the feet in the first two rounds. McKee showed off his impressive hands in both rounds, dropping Campos twice. However, Campos did enjoy some success in the fight. After scrambling to top position, he was able to land some ground and pound in the second round. Unfortunately for him that seemed to light a fire in McKee who came out even better in round three. He chased his own takedown only to be reversed once again, however this time he threw up a triangle, before modifying into a straight armbar submission. With his fifth career submission win McKee is first Bellator Featherweight Gran Prix semi-finalist.

Despite looking so impressive McKee revealed post fight he was actually struggling with an illness pre fight. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said.

“Before the opening morning workout, I actually ran six miles to the mountain and back. I threw up four times on the run, I think I had slight food poisoning. I don’t know. I knew I just needed to get it out of my system whatever it was. It was nothing really. It’s a mindset. I’m going to fight regardless. I’m a warrior, I’m always going to fight.”

