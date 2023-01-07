ONE Championship’s Victoria Lee Tragically Passes Away At Just 18 Years Old

ONE Championship prospect Andrea Lee has tragically passed away

Victoria Lee, the younger sister of ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee and ONE two-division champion (lightweight & welterweight) Christian Lee, was just 18 years old at the time of her passing on December 26, 2022.

Her cause of death has not yet been made public, though the family is planning a celebration of her life on January 22, 2023.

Victoria’s 26 year old sister Angela made the following post on her Instagram regarding her passing:

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…

“It is incredibly difficult to say this … Our Victoria passed away. She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then.

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best auntie.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realise. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

“We will never be the same.

“Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out.

“We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.

“Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria Lee was 3-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, picking up two submission victories (rear naked choke, triangle armbar) and one knockout (TKO – punches), all three fights of which happened in 2021. She was also a two-time Pankration junior world champion, as well as an IMMAF junior state champion, IMMAF junior world champion, and she was already a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The whole Lee family is made up of a bunch of prodigies, and we were nearly certain we were going to get a third world champion in the family out of Angela. She was far too young and lived far too short of a life, it’s really too bad how tragic things can be sometimes.

Rest in peace Victoria Lee :'(

