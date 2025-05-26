Vicente Luque Targets Top Five and Title Shot With Big Win Over Kevin Holland at UFC 316

UFC veteran Vicente Luque has big plans for his immediate future as he prepares to battle it out with Kevin Holland at UFC 316.

For the longest time, Vicente Luque has been a big fan favorite within the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s had his fair share of setbacks, he’s also never been afraid to go out there and lay it all on the line. In fact, it always seemed like something he took great pride in.

After his most recent submission win over Themba Gorimbo in December, Vicente Luque is ready to prove that he’s still got what it takes to compete with the elite. He’s only 33 years of age and while he does have a lot of miles on the clock, he also has a series of fantastic wins under his belt.

In a recent interview, Luque opened up on his ambitions as he gears up for what promises to be a really fun showdown with Kevin Holland.

Vicente Luque details future plans

“I think it’s one of the fights to get me back to the top. That’s what I’m looking for. I want to get back into that mix, into the top five. That’s the goal for this year. And I think a fight against Holland is—it’s not easy to get a ranked opponent right now. I don’t want to wait. I’ve been waiting for a long time. And I think that Holland is that kind of name.”

“So, I think it’s a fight that brings the hype, and if I win, I go out there, pick up a good win against him, I think that sets me up for a great fight after that and moves me up the rankings. That’s my goal, get back to that top five and get back to the title picture.”