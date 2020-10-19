Bellator prospect Valerie Loureda admits she one day dreams of joining the entertainment business but insists any Hollywood offers will be knocked back for the foreseeable future as she concentrates on her fledgling MMA career.

The 22-year-old flyweight fighter scored a viral knockout at Bellator 243 earlier this year. Loureda showcased her vicious power to score the win over Tara Graff and stretch her unbeaten professional MMA record to 3-0. Immediately afterward she celebrated with some impressive dances moves that managed to get the attention of not only MMA fans but the wider public too.

Loureda has earned a good reputation as a bright prospect but it’s her antics on social media that has accelerated her to stardom. Many have cricised her sexualised posts on Instagram and TikTok but Loureda previously defended herself against such criticism.

“I don’t do anything for social media,” Loureda told reporters at the Bellator 243 virtual media day. “I do things for myself. For example, I am an extreme girly-girl outside of the cage. So the way that I market myself, it’s not for social media and it’s not for men. This is the way that I look. I’ve worked my whole life to have this body, to have this figure—I was a ballerina, I’ve been a martial artist.

“I think that’s where people mistake. It’s not for social media. I am the way that I look like, but I’m also a fighter. What does one thing have to do with the other? Just because I look different than other martial artists doesn’t make me any different. It’s my identity, this is why Valerie Loureda is different.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Loureda is already fielding offers from talent agents who are trying to coax her into the entertainment business – but right now it’s all about fighting.

“Several talent agents have reached out to me to try to get me to enter entertainment, and film different things, and honestly I love all of that and that’s my goal at the end of my career. Loureda told TMZ Sports. “But, right now, I’m really focused on fighting and winning fights comes first. But, yeah for sure, that’s a dream for me.”

