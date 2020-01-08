Valerie Loureda Out Of Bellator 238 With Injury

Spread the word!













Valerie Loureda will not be competing at Bellator 238 as expected. Loureda was initially expected to face off against Tara Graff at the show.

However, MMA Fighting has confirmed that Loureda has been forced to pull from the event with an injury. The nature of the injury is not yet confirmed. The news comes just 24 hours after it was announced that Loureda would be competing on the card. Loureda was looking forward to returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) action after her stint on the Exathlon reality show in August.

The 21-year-old is currently 2-0 in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, fighting each of those bouts under the Bellator MMA banner. It remains to be seen if Graff will remain on the card or if the fight will be re-booked for another date. Bellator 238 goes down from The Forum in Inglewood, California on January 25.

What do you think about Loureda being pulled from Bellator 238?

