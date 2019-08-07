Valentina Shevchenko Responds To Jessica Andrade’s Challenge

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade presented “The Bullet” with just that in a recent interview.

Andrade, who prepares to defend her title against Weili Zhang on August 31, recently called for a superfight against the flyweight champion. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Shevchenko didn’t close the door on the possibility.

“Interesting,” Shevchenko said. “I never heard of that yet. Let’s see. Before this move she has to pass her test as well. Let’s see what happens after her fight with the Chinese girl and you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Both women have upcoming title defenses to attend to before they can think about a possible superfight. Shevchenko will put her 115-pound strap up for grabs against Liz Carmouche this weekend in Argentina. The 31-year-old champ is looking for her second consecutive successful title defense.

Andrade is preparing to make her first defense against Zhang in the challenger’s own backyard of Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. It would be interesting to see how a potential matchup between the two skilled champions plays out should they both emerge victorious from their respective bouts.

What do you think about a potential clash between Shevchenko and Andrade?