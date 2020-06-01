Valentina Shevchenko Praises Sister Antonina After Katlyn Chookagian Loss

Spread the word!













UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has heaped praise on her sister, Antonina Shevchenko, despite her dominant decision loss at the hands of former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian at UFC on ESPN 9 this past weekend. ‘Blonde Fighter’ controlled Shevchenko from start to finish in the fight and basically put on a beating for the full 15 minutes in the nights feature preliminary bout.

Chookagian was coming fresh off a title shot against the other Shevchenko sister Valentina. In that fight, the roles were reversed and it was ‘Bullet’ who dictated the fight and forced the stoppage inside three rounds at UFC 247 in February.

Speaking after watching her sister suffer her second loss inside the octagon Valentina had nothing but praise for Antonina and said she will always back her no matter what.

“No matter what, Valentina wrote. “I will always love you my dear sister! You are my inspiration, my support and the dearest person in whole world! I feel so bad I couldn’t be at your corner this time because of my injury. But I am always by your side.”

The older Shevchenko sister Antonina also took to social media to react to the loss against Chookagian. The 35-year-old posted a picture showing the damage she suffered in the fight alongside a caption that let fans know she’ll be back better than ever next time, it read.

“MMA is a tough sport, but it’s my destiny and I will come back stronger.”

Do you think Antonina Shevchenko will be able to replicate the success of her sister Valentina Shevcehnko after a second UFC loss?