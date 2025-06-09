Valentina Shevchenko Weighs in on Who Deserves the Title Shot: “Natalia Silva and Weili Zhang”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who is most deserving of a shot at her crown.

In her victory over Manon Fiorot last month, Valentina Shevchenko once again proved why she’s one of the greatest of all time. She was able to control the pace of the fight, fend off her challenger and retain the belt. It was a long road for her to get back to the top after losing the strap to Alexa Grasso but now, she’s right back on top of the mountain – and it’ll be pretty interesting to see where she goes from here.

There’s no shortage of challengers, either. Valentina Shevchenko could take on a handful of opponents, with two of the most prominent being Weili Zhang and Natalia Silva. They’ve both proven themselves to be worthy of the opportunity, but it all comes down to timing – as well as what the promotion actually wants to see.

In a recent interview, Valentina Shevchenko was more than happy to discuss the matter as the 37-year-old continues to set the standard at 125 pounds.

Valentina Shevchenko’s thoughts on her next opponent

“Right now, I’m focusing on my proper recovery before making my next move towards the next challenge. Natalia Silva and Weili Zhang are both very good fighters. Natalia had a good performance in her last fight and deserves all the attention around her. But from one point, because of her achievements, she kind of deserves this shot more. Still, first, I need to recover and get ready for what’s next.”

Regardless of whether or not you’re a Shevchenko fan, there’s no denying that she’s done some absolutely wonderful things for the sport of MMA. Hopefully, as she enters what could be the final few years of her career, the masses are able to appreciate the impact she’s had.