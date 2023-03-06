Valentina Shevchenko reflects on shocking title loss at UFC 285: ‘No excuses. Ready to start all over’

Seeing her stunning roughshod run through flyweight opposition come to a crashing, and shocking halt in the co-main event of UFC 285 last weekend, Valentina Shevchenko has promised to rebound and carve out a path to title redemption against newly-minted division best, Alexa Grasso.

Co-headlining UFC 285 beneath Saturday’s vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones, and Ciryl Gane, Shevchenko dropped her undisputed flyweight crown in an eighth attempted title defense, suffering a fourth round submission defeat to Mexican challenger, Grasso.

Joining fellow Mexican-born fighters, Brandon Moreno, and Yair Rodríguez as gold holders under the UFC banner, Grasso, who was conceivably down on all three judge’s scorecards heading into the championship rounds, managed to capitalize on a miscued spinning back-kick attempt from Shevchenko, dragging the Kyrgyzstan native to the canvas.

Immediately establishing hooks, Grasso forced a wicked rear-naked choke on Shevchenko after battling a neck crank – minting herself as the new flyweight champion, and bringing a crashing end to one of the most dominant reigns in recent Octagon memory.

Valentina Shevchenko brushes off excuses for upset loss at UFC 285

Calling for an immediate championship rematch against Grasso off the back of her first defeat at the flyweight limit in the UFC, Shevchenko reflected on the loss this week, insisting she would be making no excuses for the blemish.



“Thank you everyone for the support!” Valentina Shevchenko tweeted. “Truly appreciate all of you! In good and bad thank you for being with me. Difficult times built strong people. Martial arts is my LIFE and I will be back for immediate rematch stronger than ever.”

“Fight doesn’t forget any mistake!” Valentina Shevchenko tweeted. “Especially it feels frustrating when you was dominating all the fight. No excuses, only hard work! Ready to start all over. Love you all.”

During her reign atop the flyweight pile, Shevchenko had racked up successful title defenses against Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos.