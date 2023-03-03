Valentina Shevchenko supremely confident in win over Alexa Grasso at UFC 285: ‘There’s only one outcome’

Attempting to land her whopping eighth consecutive successful flyweight title defense at UFC 285 this weekend against Alexa Grasso, dominant division finisher, Valentina Shevchenko claims there is only one conceivable outcome to this weekend’s co-main event for her; victory.

Shevchenko, undefeated since her move to the flyweight limit of 125lbs back in February 2018, the Kyrgyzstan native most recently co-headlined UFC 275 last June in Singapore, narrowly defeating Brazilian challenger, Taila Santos in a close, split decision triumph over the course of five rounds.

As for Grasso, the Mexico native has also enjoyed a four-fight unbeaten run at flyweight since her division move back in August 2020, most recently landing a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62 back in October of last year.

Valentina Shevchenko confident ahead of title defense at UFC 285

Previewing her eighth attempted title defense this weekend in ‘Sin City’, Shevchenko maintained that no matter where their co-main event fight lands inside the Octagon, she will comfortably dominate.

“There is one – only one outcome of this fight [with Alexa Grasso],” Valentina Shevchenko told BT Sport. “I will do everything what I have to do to win the fight. It doesn’t matter what I have to do, where the fight’s going to go. Striking, grappling, wrestling – I will find and I will dominate every situation. So the victory is going to be mine.”



“I trained very hard for this fight,” Valentina Shevchenko explained. “I feel strong, powerful, confident. And I will show it on Saturday.”

"There is only one outcome of this fight against Alexa Grasso" ☝️@BulletValentina is ready for anything this weekend ✅#UFC285 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/CyDoTu1lEg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 2, 2023

Clinching the vacant flyweight title against former strawweight queen, Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in December 2018, Shevchenko, a previous bantamweight title challenger, has since landed successful title defenses over Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, and the above-mentioned, Santos.

Shevchenko’s title defense against Grasso comes before a vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane which headlines UFC 285.