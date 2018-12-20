Valentina Shevchenko Breaks Down Cris Cyborg’s Advantage Over Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko breaks down what she thinks is a big advantage that UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has over her next opponent.

She’s slated to fight UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in a champion vs. champion bout. This fight will take place at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

Shevchenko, who is UFC women’s flyweight champion, serves as a training partner of Cyborg and knows her well. Thus when asked about this upcoming fight, Shevchenko gave her prediction for it.

Mindset

While doing an interview with MMAjunkie Radio, she made it known that she thinks cardio will be the major factor in this bout.



“Cris has an advantage in her endurance a very huge advantage, because she’s training like a fanatic,” Shevchenko said. “And most important, she’s not tiring. In the morning, she runs marathons, and after marathons. She comes to training and does her work hitting pads and sparring. She doesn’t get tired. She has the power to move forward. So in this fight, I will support Cris.”

Nunes has gone on record by stating that if she can beat Cyborg then it should make her status as the greatest undeniable. This is also due to the fact that Cyborg is widely considered the women’s GOAT.

This super fight is slated to co-headline the final event of the year for the UFC. UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

