Valentina Shevchenko Addresses Potential Fight With Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko addresses a potential fight with former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk as she was unable to compete in her latest fight booking.

It’s been well established that the former women’s bantamweight title contender was supposed to fight Nicco Montano for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 228 but this fight got canceled once it was revealed that Montano was hospitalized for kidney function issues.

Since then, UFC President Dana White has noted in interviews that the promotion is working on finding an opponent for Shevchenko to fight for the vacant title. One name that has been tossed out there is Jedrzejczyk.

Shevchenko stated in an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that she would be interested in this fight due to their history.

“We already have our history with Joanna in Muay Thai and we can start our history in MMA. Why not?” said Shevchenko, who beat Jedrzejczyk in all three of their kickboxing bouts. “Why don’t we do this fight? All the fans want to see this fight. “The division has to move, the division has to fight and the belt has to be in play. The fight for the belt has to happen before the end of the year. I will gladly fight Joanna because she’s a real professional fighter.”

As seen on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout.

Time will tell whether the UFC books a fight against Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk.