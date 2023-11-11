Breaking – Bellator MMA star Usman Nurmagomedov fails drug test, slapped with 6 month suspension by CSAC

Undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov has been slapped with a six-month suspension by the California State Athletic Commission, after the Russian failed a drug test after his fight with former titleholder, Brent Primus at Bellator 300 at the beginning of last month in San Diego, California.

Nurmagomedov, who landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over Primus, has now seen his victory over the former overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ per an initial report from Cole Shelton, and may further be stripped of the lightweight championship.

Per a further report from Ariel Helwani as informed by CSAC executive officer, Andy Foster, Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test stems from failure to apply for a TUE (therapeutic use exemption) in relation to a prescribed substance, which has been undisclosed by the commission, and will not be disclosed in the future.

“Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended 6 months by the California State Athletic Commission after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300, per CSAC executive officer Andy Foster,” Helwani posted on his official X account. “That win has now been turned into a no contest. Per Foster, Nurmagomedov had a prescription but failed to apply for a TUE. He has also been fined 50k and is enrolling in VADA.”

Expected to be pulled from the lightweight world Grand Prix hosted by the Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA, Nurmagomedov’s opponent last month, Primus has released a statement in relation to the Russian’s indiscretion, alluding to a return to the above-mentioned Grand Prix format.

“Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest,’ Primus said in a statement. “I’d like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I’m in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix.”

Boasting a 17-0 record ahead of his October fight with Primus, Nurmagomedov had landed consecutive victories over Mike Hamel, Manny Muro, Patrik Pietila, and Chris Gonzalez, before landing a decision win over Patricky Pitbull to land the lightweight title, and then defending against Benson Henderson in a first round rear-naked choke submission win.