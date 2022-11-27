USADA declare Conor McGregor is unlikely to receive testing pool exemption

A representative of USADA has revealed Conor McGregor is unlikely to receive an exemption from re-entering the testing pool for six months before he will be allowed to compete.

Conor McGregor had yet to provide a sample to USADA during the entire course of 2022 as the Irishman was recovering from his complete leg fracture which he suffered in the summer of 2021.

Speculation surrounded why McGregor had not contributed a sample to USADA like all active competitors are required to do to be cleared for competition. Alongside this McGregor had improved his physique substantially whilst being away from the cage causing followers of the sport to question the legitimacy of the former two-division champions’ recovery.

Most recently to question his recovery was UFC light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith who claims that McGregor had removed himself from the testing pool to use PEDs in order to help speed up his recovery.

McGregor did not take kindly to the comments from the former light heavyweight title challenger and took to his social media to respond.

“This rat spoke to Weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again.”

USADA Director, Averi Walker, Says Conor McGregor Wouldn’t Qualify For A Testing Pool Exemption

Despite what fellow fighters and followers of the sport may speculate, it all boils down to how USADA views Conor McGregor’s absence. Recently USADA director of communications, Averi Walker, has revealed that ‘The Notorious’ would still be required to re-enter the testing pool for a minimum of six months before he would be sanctioned to compete.

“McGregor is not enrolled in our testing pool and would have to be for six months unless an exception is granted, which we do not think would be applicable.” (Transcribed by BloodyElbow)

Given this testing period, McGregor would be in theory cleared to return to competition in August 2023 provided he does enter the pool in February as suggested.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool?