USADA Denies Accepting Payoffs In Jon Jones Case

Jon Jones is still waiting for word back by USADA regarding his latest failed drug test but there have been some wild rumors going around.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California.

As a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title. He was also removed from the official UFC rankings.

Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000. Many considered that this hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.

It’s known that Jones and his camp have been optimistic about their chances of competing inside of the Octagon this year. Manager Malki Kawa has gone on record by stating that he hopes Jones fights before the end of 2018.

Also, his striking coach Brandon Gibson expressed excitement over Jones developing one-punch knockout power. However, it appears more likely that he won’t fight this year.

There have been rumors about USADA allegedly taking payoffs in this case involving the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Obviously, that’s not the case.