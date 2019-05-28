Urijah Faber Receives Opponent For UFC Comeback Fight

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber has received an opponent for his comeback fight under the UFC banner.

The former WEC champion and multi-time UFC title challenger is slated to meet Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout at the upcoming UFC Sacramento event.

The news was first reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, and later confirmed by MMA Junkie that verbal agreements for the fight are in place.

Urijah Faber Is Back

Simon is currently on an eight-fight winning streak with three wins in the UFC. In his latest fight, he beat Rani Yahya at UFC 234 in February. Faber decided to hang up his gloves in December of 2016 in his hometown of Sacramento, California when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision.

“The California Kid” (34-10) was on a two-fight losing streak and 3-3 in his previous six bouts before the showdown, which was supposed to be his retirement fight.

This event is slated to take place on July 13, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card and preliminary portion will air on ESPN+. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for the show. More fights will be added in the coming weeks.

Here is the updated card: