Urijah Faber Admits He’s No Longer Interested In Chasing UFC Title Shot

Urijah Faber has revealed he is open to fighting again despite suffering a tough knockout loss to top bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 245.

The MMA veteran coming off a quick win over Ricky Simon started well in this considerable step up against Yan. However the tide started to turn in round two and Faber eventually ate a brutal head kick that forced the referee to wave off the fight.

The 40-year-old although interested in another fight appears to have admitted defeat in his pursuit for a UFC title after four failed attempts at bantamweight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said. (H/T The Ariel Helwani Show)

“I’m not going to be pursuing the belt at this moment. I’m going to be chilling with the family, staying in great shape, staying in the gym, and it’s a ‘I could, or I couldn’t.”

“I’m not doing a fight just to have a fight,” Faber said. “I’ll do it on my terms if I want to do it to celebrate my birthday, or if there’s something that’s really intriguing.”

Faber was quick to pay tribute to his opponent but always Team Alpha Male, he bigged up his bantamweight prospects in the process. “I mean he’s very tough, but I knew he was tough. I felt like he’s one of the most dangerous guys, period, in the division.”

“I knew that going in, and that’s kind of why I wanted to fight – aside from the guys on my team, Song Yadong and Cody Garbrandt, are both faster and just as powerful and a little more well-rounded, but I knew that was going to be a nasty fight. I knew I would have a chance to catch him, but he had a very good chance of catching me.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

