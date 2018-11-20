Update: Rachael Ostovich Files Restraining Order Against Husband

The details of Rachael Ostovich’s concerning attack continue to unfold. It’s hardly a surprise to learn that Ostovich files a restraining order over the matter.

The UFC women’s flyweight contender was hospitalized for a broken orbital bone this week. That unfortunate set of circumstance lead to her pulling out of her upcoming fight with Paige VanZant as a result.

Ostovich was released from the hospital. Honolulu, HI police said there was an ongoing investigation into the matter. They did not release the name of the possible assaulter due to their policy. However, speculation was that Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon was the main suspect.

More evidence supporting that theory has arrived. TMZ Sports reported that Ostovich has filed for a restraining order against Berdon. The restraining order has been temporarily granted until May 18, 2019, according to court documents. A family member close to the situation said Berdon has hired a lawyer. He plans to defend himself.

Berdon’s argument is that he was attacked first and then had to defend himself. Berdon is a 7-2 bantamweight MMA fighter with a record of 7-2.