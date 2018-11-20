Rachael Ostovich’s Management Releases Statement On Disturbing Attack

Yesterday, the MMA world was beset with the disturbing news that UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich had been hospitalized with injuries from an attack.

The injuries put her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in serious danger. But more importantly, Ostovich’s health and well-being were now in question. She was allegedly attacked by someone close to her. Ostovich was reportedly taken to the hospital in her home of Honolulu, HI. She was treated for a broken orbital bone before being released.

Details were sparse at the time. Police began an investigation for felony domestic violence. According to MMA Fighting, Honolulu PD does not release the names of those involved in alleged crimes. The alleged perpetrator was her husband and MMA fighter Arnold Berdon.

More light was shed on the situation late last night when Ostovich’s management, SuckerPunch Entertainment, released a statement online. It confirmed Ostovich would not be able to compete in her scheduled fight against VanZant:

“A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th. Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

Statement Post:

The UFC is reportedly seeking a potential replacement for Ostovich to face VanZant on January 19 in Brooklyn, NY. The promotion has yet to comment on the concerning situation.

Overall, we wish the best for Ostovich in her recovery and beyond. We’ll update this developing story as more details arise.