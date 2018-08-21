Undefeated 6’8″ Heavyweight Set For Bellator Debut

A big heavyweight prospect (literally) is set to make his Bellator debut.

MMA Junkie reports that six-foot-eight undefeated heavyweight Steve Mowry will make his promotional debut at Bellator 205. He will fight fellow promotional newcomer Ben Moa on the event’s preliminary card.

The action goes down from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on September 21st. Mowry, 25, is 4-0 thus far into his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has finished two of those fights by way of submission and the other two by knockout.

Mowry trains out of Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has fought his entire professional MMA career under the Titan FC banner. His last fight took place this past April, as he defeated Said Sowma via second round TKO.

Check out the entire Bellator 205 fight card thus far below:

Main Card (Paramount Network, 9 P.M. ET):

A.J. McKee vs. John Teixeira

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter

Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta

Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz

Preliminary Card (7 P.M. ET):