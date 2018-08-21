Undefeated 6’8″ Heavyweight Set For Bellator Debut

A big heavyweight prospect (literally) is set to make his Bellator debut.
MMA Junkie reports that six-foot-eight undefeated heavyweight Steve Mowry will make his promotional debut at Bellator 205. He will fight fellow promotional newcomer Ben Moa on the event’s preliminary card.
The action goes down from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on September 21st. Mowry, 25, is 4-0 thus far into his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has finished two of those fights by way of submission and the other two by knockout.
Mowry trains out of Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has fought his entire professional MMA career under the Titan FC banner. His last fight took place this past April, as he defeated Said Sowma via second round TKO.
Check out the entire Bellator 205 fight card thus far below:
Main Card (Paramount Network, 9 P.M. ET):
- A.J. McKee vs. John Teixeira
- Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter
- Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta
- Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz
Preliminary Card (7 P.M. ET):
- Sean Powers vs. Jarod Trice
- Ben Moa vs. Steve Mowry
- Adam Borics vs. Josenaldo Silva
- Emilio Trevino vs. Sua Tuani
- Bryce Edminster vs. Leon Taylor
- Johnny Nunez vs. Josh Wick
- Andrew Cruz vs. Nathan Stolen
- Kyle Frost vs. David Rangel
- Joe Aguirre vs. Stephen Stirewalt
- Justin Hugo vs. Vince Morales