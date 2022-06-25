Emerging bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov improves his undefeated professional 15-0 at UFC Vegas 57 — scoring a dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25) victory over Nate Maness in a main card showing.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who cornered the bantamweight talent tonight, managed to land his third victory since his Octagon landing in the form of his judging win over Maness.

Displaying his grappling and striking prowess throughout the course of the fifteen minute distance, Nurmagomedov — who added Maness to a run of UFC victories which includes prior successes against UFC Vegas 57 features, Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov.

Also corned by Bellator contender, Usman Nurmagomedov, the bantamweight contender lands career win number 15 — as he looks to make a siege for the division top-15 in the coming months before the close of 2022.

Below, catch the highlights from Umar Nurmagomedov’s decision win against Nate Maness