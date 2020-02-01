Umar Nurmagomedov, Cousin Of Khabib, Signs With UFC

Spread the word!













The cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar has signed a contract with the UFC.

Nurmagomedov is a featherweight who most notably competed in the PFL last year. He currently holds a 12-0 record.

The news was first announced by his cousin on Instagram who wished him well in his new endeavors:

“Me, horse and fighter @ufc. Brother @umar_nurmagomedov you have a lot to prove when I signed up for #ufc there were a lot of people who did not believe in me, but my team and my close friends supported and believed in me,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

“Hope in the Most High and labor will bear fruit. You have everything for the result, and now act and prove that your place is among the best athletes in the world. @umar_nurmagomedov.”

Umar would announce the news on his personal Instagram soon after.

It will be very interesting to see how Umar fares in the featherweight division and whether he can exert the same dominance that his cousin has in the lightweight division. With another Dagestan native competing at 145 pounds in Zabit Magomedsharipov, things could get even more interesting.

What do you make of Umar Nurmagomedov signing with the UFC?