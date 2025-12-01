Charles Oliveira Clears Up Confusion About Max Holloway Fight at UFC 324

Charles Oliveira has shed light on whether he will return to the octagon next year in January at UFC 324 to lock horns with Max Holloway.

Recently, the UFC Brazil social media account posted about a BMF title fight between Holloway and Oliveira, creating confusion. However, the post was soon deleted, leaving fans speculating.

‘Do Bronxs’ has now made it known via his Instagram that the fight will not happen in January, but it will happen soon. He said:

“The fight won’t be in January, but the fight will happen. I want it, he wants it, you want it… “I believe this fight will happen in March/April.”

Check out Charles Oliveira’s comments below:

🚨 Charles Oliveira vs Max Holloway for the BMF title is NOT happening at #UFC324, per Charles Oliveira



“The fight won’t be in January, but the fight will happen. I want it, he wants it, you want it.”



“I believe this fight will happen in March/April.”



via Charles Oliveira IG pic.twitter.com/3InLF14Sz9 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 1, 2025

Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria competed at UFC 315 for the vacant lightweight championship earlier this year, and the former was knocked out cold in round one.

However, the Brazilian made a quick turnaround in October and beat Mateusz Gamrot, after which he called out Max Holloway.

Blessed’ is currently dealing with a hand injury, which he suffered during his UFC 318 bout with Dustin Poirier. He hopes to fight early next year and also be a part of the UFC White House 2026 card.

Arman Tsarukyan also wants to fight Max Holloway

Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender who most recently submitted Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, wanted a title shot next. However, the promotion has announced that Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will fight for the interim 155-pound strap in Ilia Topuria’s absence.

Tsarukyan will not get a title shot anytime soon, as the winner of the UFC 324 headliner will fight Topuria, once he returns, to unify the belts. Hence, the Armenian fighter now wants to fight BMF kingpin Max Holloway. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he said:

“I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give me? Who do we have in our division to fight if it’s not Holloway?”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title 👀



"It's a business. At the end of the day, I have the same goal. Everybody knows that I will beat everybody and it's just [a matter of] time.



I hope they give me the BMF title at least. What are they going to give… pic.twitter.com/5fWjRsJmz6 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 29, 2025

Tsarukyan considers Pimblett, Gaethje, and Topuria as easy work and believes the only tough matchup for him was Islam Makhachev, but the latter moved up to 170 pounds.