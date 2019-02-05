UFC Veteran Offers Prediction For Woodley vs. Usman

UFC Veteran offers his prediction for the next big showdown involving the UFC welterweight title. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is slated to make his next title defense against Kamaru Usman in the co-headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

Many people believed that Usman should’ve been in the running for a title shot after his latest win. This includes UFC President Dana White, so this fight was booked.

Former title contender Demian Maia gave his take on this upcoming title fight during a recent interview with MMAJunkie. This is where he made it known that he thinks Woodley retains the strap but Usman will be champion in the near future.

“It’s an extremely tough fight to call,” Maia said. “To be coherent with what I’ve said, I believe that Woodley, for all that he’s shown, is a slight favorite. But I have a feeling, I don’t know why – I mean, I do know why, because I fought him. (Usman) is a very well-rounded guy. Aggressive at the right times, but he also knows how to apply the rules. I think Usman will still be champion. I don’t know if it’s now, or within one year, I believe he will be champion some day.”



“Maybe if I talk with them I will know better, but I don’t know what’s going on,” Maia said. “And also Tyron, he wants to fight at some specific times. He always tries to push the best time for him and the other opponents get annoyed. They want to sometimes give a short camp to the guy and Colby didn’t accept. I don’t know how the negotiation was. So it’s hard to say. And it’s a game. Tyron is doing his game and they’re doing their game and we don’t know what is happening behind the scenes.”

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

