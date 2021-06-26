LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov results throughout the night (Sat. 26th. June 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status tonight, a potential heavyweight title-eliminator between the #3 ranked contender, Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane and the #5 rated challenger, Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov — as the victor attempts to move closer toward their premier title challenge under the promotion’s banner.

Undefeated as a professional with an 8-0 record, Gane most recently featured at UFC Vegas 20 in February of this year, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Suriname striker, Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik. The victory came as the Frenchman’s fifth consecutive Octagon win, following prior successes against former heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, and Tanner Boser.

Volkov, the victor of the Bellator heavyweight world championship back in December of 2012, has also managed to take home the M-1 Global heavyweight throne back in February of 2016.

Approaching his 10. outing under the UFC’s banner, Volkov most recently managed to score a second round knockout victory over decorated Dutch kickboxer, Alistair Overeem back in February at UFC Vegas 18.

In other notable triumphs for the Moscow native, he’s scored UFC wins against Timothy Johnson, Roy Nelson, Stefan Struve, former heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum, and Walt Harris.

UFC Vegas 30 Results: Gane vs. Volkov

Main Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint-Preux

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 1 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells

Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Isaac Villanueva

Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic