UFC Vegas 29 gave fans some spectacular fights after last week’s monster pay-per-view. With the several finishes and a five-round war to end the event, fight fans surely turned off their televisions satisfied. After a great night of action in the Apex Center, four fighters walked away with $50,000 bonuses – see who below.

Matt Brown – Performance of the Night

Matt Brown tied three other fighters, including Anderson Silva, for most KO/TKO wins in UFC history with a second-round finish of Dhiego Lima. With a straight right that landed squarely on Lima’s face, the performance was Brown’s eleventh KO/TKO finish in 42 professional fights. Brown, 40, came into the event on a two-fight skid, so he desperately sought a win. Not only did he get it, but it earned him his seventh UFC bonus in the process. Brown could have easily earned KOTN as well, but he did not since that bonus went to Choi.

Marlon Vera and Davey Grant – Fight of the Night

Marlon Vera and Davey Grant put on a total war for three rounds on the UFC Vegas 29 main card. In a highly contested fight, Vera and Grant exchanged vicious leg kicks in the first round. Going into the second, both men continued to mix it up in a battle that went back and forth. As the fight had the highest strike count of the night, there was something for everyone; takedowns, submission attempts, and straight-up violence.

Seung Woo Choi- Knockout of the Night

Seung Woo Choi extended his win streak to three fights, with two wins in 2021. With a little over a minute and a half left in the round first-round, Choi secured the finish against Julian Erosa with vicious ground and pound and the UFC Vegas 29 bonus. The win earned the young fighter his first performance bonus.

