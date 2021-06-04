Check out the UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results ahead of the event which takes tomorrow night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MAIN CARD

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254) vs. Augusto Sakai (255.5)

Walt Harris (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (251)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (124.5)

Tanner Boser (242) vs. Ilir Latifi (240)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (169.5)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Kamuela Kirk (146)

Mason Jones (156) vs. Alan Patrick (154.5)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (124.5)

Sean Woodson (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Jordan Leavitt (156) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)

Which UFC Vegas 28 fight are you most looking forward to watching?