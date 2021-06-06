In terms of tune-up cards for a big upcoming pay-per-view event, you really couldn’t ask for much more than what UFC Vegas 28 delivered. It had big knockouts, controversial decisions, and even a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. After an epic night of action, four UFC fighters walked away with an extra $50,000 in bonus money – see who below.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Performance of the Night

In the UFC Vegas 28 main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik made quick work of a tough opponent in Augusto Sakai. Last time out ‘Big Boi’ disappointed as he slumped to an uneventful decision defeat against Ciryl Gane. Rozenstruik was clearly intent on putting that wrong right and did so in an emphatic fashion. From the first bell, he chased down Sakai who kept him honest with low leg kicks and the odd counter shot. As the final seconds of round one ticked away, Rozenstruik finally caught his opponent and followed up expertly on the floor to force the stoppage with just one second of the opening frame remaining.

Marcin Tybura – Performance of the Night

In the UFC Vegas 28 co-main event, Marcin Tybura survived the early onslaught from Walt Harris to pick up his fifth straight win. Harris came out swinging early, hurting Tybura on several occasions. The Polish fighter proved he had a great chin by eating the powerful shot before eventually securing a takedown. Once he managed to get the fight to the floor Tybura began pouring it on. Eventually he flattened out Harris who was eating lots of clean shots and the referee was forced to wave off the fight in round one.

Santiago Ponzinibbio & Miguel Baeza – Fight of the Night

On the UFC Vegas 28 undercard Santiago Pinzinibbio picked up his first win since 2018 and an extra $50,000 for his ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against the previously unbeaten, Miguel Baeza. The Argentine fighter had to overcome some tough moments in round one before getting it together in the following two rounds. Both men slugged it out for the final 10 minutes in a fight I’m sure we’ll be talking about when its time to talk about the end of year awards.

Do you think the right people got bonus money at UFC Vegas 28?