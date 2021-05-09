Check out who took home an extra $50,000 for their performances at UFC Vegas 26.

Alex Morono – Performance of the Night.

In the co-main event of the evening Morono pulled off the upset to stop Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside two rounds. Morono had stepped up on late notice to replace Diego Sanchez who was removed from the fight and cut from the UFC last week. He walks away from UFC Vegas 26 with the biggest win of his career and an extra $50,000 in his bank account.

Carlston Harris – Performance of the Night.

Carlston Harris started UFC Vegas 26 in some style. The promotional newcomer looked fantastic in his debut against Christian Aguilera. Harris locked up the rarely seen anaconda choke to put his opponent to sleep, make a winning start to his UFC career and earn himself a $50,000 bonus cheque.

Gregor Gillespie & Diego Ferreira – Fight of the Night

Gregor Gillespie and Diego Ferreira put on a wild fight over two rounds. The Brazilian initially seemed to be in the command but the tide turned in round two. Gillespie ultimately flattened out his opponent and began raining down with strikes to get the TKO win in his first fight since being knocked out by Kevin Lee in November 2019. Ferreira was ineligible for the post-fight bonus due to missing weight by 4.5lbs. Therefore, Gillespie walks away with the $100,000 bonus money.

Do you think the right people got bonuses at UFC Vegas 26?