Tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 20 monstrous heavyweight main event is officially set, with both Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik and Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane both successfully making weight below the division’s limit of 265-pounds.

Expected to replace Randy Brown and make his promotional debut against the wily Alex Oliveira, Ramzan Kurmagomedov was forced out of his matchup this afternoon due to illness, with the pairing ultimately shelved and his debut put to one side for the time being.

Tipping the scales, Maxim Grishin will see his preliminary card opener against Dustin Jacoby proceed at a catchweight bout after he missed the lightweight limit by 4.5-pounds.

Main Card:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5-pounds) vs. Ciryl Gane (247-pounds)

Nikita Krylov (205.5-pounds) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205.5-pounds)

Montana De La Rosa (126-pounds) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5-pounds)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5-pounds) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.5-pounds)

Angela Hill (116-pounds) vs. Ashley Yoder (116-pounds)

Alex Caceres (146-pounds) vs. Kevin Croom (145.5-pounds)

Preliminary Card:

Thiago Moises (155.5-pounds) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156-pounds)

Sabina Mazo (135.5-pounds) vs. Alexis Davis (135-pounds)

Vince Cachero (135.5-pounds) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (135.5-pounds)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5-pounds) vs. Maxim Grishin (210.5-pounds)